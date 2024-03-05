Georgetown Alumni Honoured With Education Excellence Awards

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Two outstanding Class of 2023 graduates from Georgetown University in Qatar (GU-Q) received gold awards from Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani during the 17th Education Excellence Award ceremony.

Ahmad Majid A Z Al Kuwari and Asmaa Khalifa Al Kuwari earned recognition for their academic excellence as undergraduate students.

Commending the alumni, Dean Safwan Masri said,“As GU-Q Dean, I extend my warmest and proudest congratulations to Ahmad Majid A. Z. Al Kuwari and Asmaa Khalifa Al-Kuwari, our 2023 graduates, receiving the highly regarded Education Excellence Awards from the Ministry of Education and Higher Education. It is a hard-earned and well-deserved recognition for their dedication to learning, merit, and pursuit of truth. The entire GU-Q community is celebrating their achievement.”

Ahmad, an Officer Cadet at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, enrolled in GU-Q after his national service and was keen to apply the same discipline, teamwork, and strategic thinking to his academic studies.“Receiving this prestigious award has not only been a personal achievement but also a testament to the mentorship that I received throughout my journey as a student at Georgetown Qatar,” he said.

Driven by a passion for international affairs and diplomacy, Ahmad devoted himself to understanding and contributing to Qatar's growing role in global affairs. Majoring in Culture and Politics with a minor in Arabic and Government fueled his interest in Qatar's regional mediation efforts and their relevance to the country's defense strategy.

Beyond the classroom, Ahmad engaged in a wide range of extracurricular activities, with active leadership roles in GU-Q's Model United Nations conference, the Doyle Faculty Fellow Program, and the Al-Liwan Qatari student association. His service to the GU-Q community and contributions to intercultural dialogue were recognized at the traditional Tropaia Awards during his senior year.

Fellow laureate Asmaa, who blazed a trail of academic excellence as an international economics major, said:“Receiving the Education Excellence Award is truly an honor and a validation of the hard work and dedication I've put into my academic journey. It feels incredibly rewarding to be recognized for my achievements, and I'm grateful for the support I've received throughout my undergraduate journey as well as the ongoing support from my country, even after graduation.”

Asmaa was recognized for her achievements with the GU-Q Dean's Honor Certificate multiple times and was also accepted into Omicron Delta Epsilon, an international economic honors society. She thrived in student leadership positions, was nominated by the dean to serve in the Student Support Task Force, and was elected president of the Al-Liwan Club.