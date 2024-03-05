Majid Al Futtaim Carrefour Qatar Sponsors EAA's Second School Football Tournament

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Majid Al Futtaim Carrefour Qatar has announced its support and sponsorship of the second school football tournament organised by the Education Above All Foundation (EAA).

The event took place on March 1, at Doha College campus, where more than 30 schools competed at the 'Goals4Good' tournament consisting of a football and art competition, to support selected EAA Foundation projects aiming to help the world's most vulnerable and marginalized children.

Majid Al Futtaim Carrefour Qatar recognises education as a critical cornerstone for societal progress. As such, sponsoring the school tournament presents an opportunity for Majid Al Futtaim Carrefour Qatar to showcase its unwavering commitment and close ties to the community.

In addition, this sponsorship reinforces the strategic partnership between Majid Al Futtaim Carrefour Qatar and the EAA Foundation for four consecutive years, and embodies the true spirit of collaboration. Through this partnership over the past four years, Majid Al Futtaim Carrefour Qatar reached a significant milestone by collecting more than QR15m in donations for the benefit of the EAA Foundation's Together program.

The EAA's second football tournament for boys and girls witnessed the participation of more than 30 public and private school teams in three different age groups. Each school team played three matches to qualify to play in the semi-finals and conclude with a final match, to win the second EAA's Football Tournament 2024.