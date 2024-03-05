WCM-Q Essay Competition Winners Return From US Trip

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Three high school students who won study trips to the US in Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar's (WCM-Q) Healing Hands essay competition returned to the college to share their travel experiences with senior faculty.

Students Fatima Mohammed Al Abdulla (Qatar Academy Al Wakra), Khalid Abdulrahman Al Nabti (Qatar Academy Doha), and Sultan Al Malki (Qatar Science and Technology Secondary School for Boys) spent one week at Cornell University in Ithaca, upstate New York, with Fatima and Khalid then going on to spend a week at Weill Cornell Medicine's campus in New York City.

The study trips were part of the WCM-Q Doctors of the Future Summer Scholarship, which were awarded to the students after they were judged by a panel of experts at WCM-Q to have written the best 800-word essays on the topic of regenerative medicine.

In Ithaca, the students completed academic sessions on research skills, medical ethics, and medical humanities with Dr. Krystyna Golkowska, professor of English, director of ESL and coordinator of writing seminars, and visited the Cornell Biotechnology Research Center, the College of Veterinary Medicine's Department of Biomedical Sciences, and the Paleontological Institute.

In New York City the students completed sessions in the laboratory of Dr. Randi Silver, associate dean of Weill Cornell Graduate School of Medical Sciences, learning general lab skills such as pipetting and using a digital imaging microscope, and preparing cultures of lung fibroblasts (fibrous cellular material) and of airway epithelial cells.