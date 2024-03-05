Ministry: SMS Portal Delivers Over 87Mln Messages To Citizens In 2023

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 5 (Petra) - The SMS portal played a crucial role in facilitating communication with citizens last year, delivering an impressive total of 87,125,297 messages, the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship said on Tuesday.Recognized as the most widely utilized communication channel across various segments of Jordanian society, the SMS portal offers a free and easily accessible means of communication. It eliminates the requirement for specialized smartphones or an internet connection, ensuring exclusivity for all.With services provided by the SMS gateway, around 100 government institutions and departments are catered to.The messages transmitted through this platform encompass a range of content, including awareness messages, promotional announcements, and updates on transaction statuses, issued by government entities to citizens.Additionally, citizens can utilize the portal to send specific inquiries to the number 94444, and they will receive relevant information in response.