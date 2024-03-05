Kuwait Oil Price Up By USD 1.54 To USD 83.36 Pb - KPC

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 5 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti crude oil rose by USD 1.54 to settle at USD 83.36 pb on Monday vis a vis USD 81.82 pb on Friday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said on Tuesday. In international markets, Brent crude forwards went up by 75 cents to USD 82.80 pb, while those of the West Texas Intermediate crude dropped by USD 1.24 to settle at USD 78.74 a barrel. (end) km

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.