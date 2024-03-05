               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Oil Price Up By USD 1.54 To USD 83.36 Pb - KPC


3/5/2024 2:50:49 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 5 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti crude oil rose by USD 1.54 to settle at USD 83.36 pb on Monday vis a vis USD 81.82 pb on Friday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said on Tuesday.
In international markets, Brent crude forwards went up by 75 cents to USD 82.80 pb, while those of the West Texas Intermediate crude dropped by USD 1.24 to settle at USD 78.74 a barrel. (end)
km




MENAFN05032024000071011013ID1107935239

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search