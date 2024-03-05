Kuwait, UAE .. Fraternal Nations Tethered By Joint History

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) News report by Salem Al-Methen

ABU DHABI, March 5 (KUNA) -- The state visit of Kuwait Amir His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to the United Arab Emirates, is marked by themes of deeply rooted ties, fraternal relations, strategic partnership and a mutual destiny.

The steady exponential growth of bilateral ties on political, economic, social and cultural fronts could be attributed to the wise leadership of both nations.

The two have been closely linked for more than six decades, and both are striving for closer and more integrated relations as this reflects positively on their respective nations.

Over the years, Kuwaiti-Emirati relations have stepped over various cornerstones, most notable was Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nehayan's role during Iraqi invasion of Kuwait, taking in tens of thousands of Kuwaiti families on Emirati soil, and sending troops to take part in the liberation.

On a diplomatic front, the two are quite keen on coordinating positions and presenting a united front ahead of regional and international issues.

Emirati leadership and people alike have hailed the focal role of Kuwait in reinforcing ties between Gulf States.

In recognition of depth of relations, the two established the joint committee in 2006, which culminated in multiple meetings and numerous agreements.

A plethora of deals ranging across various fields have been signed, relating to diplomatic training, the trade chambers, industrial sector, oil and petrochemicals, as well as new and renewable energy sources.

The non-oil trade exchange between the two has also witnessed significant increase in the years following the pandemic.

On an educational level, the two have facilitated international study programs, allowing for the flow of students and redirecting them from usual destinations to choosing to study in Gulf nations instead. (end)

