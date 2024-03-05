Easemytrip, PNB Collaborate To Introduce PNB EMT Co-Branded Credit Card

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 4 March 2024: EaseMyTrip, one of India's largest online travel tech platforms, has partnered with Punjab National Bank (PNB), nation's leading public sector bank, to launch "PNB EMT Credit Card". This power-packed co-branded travel credit card is aimed at mass to premium customer segments and has been meticulously designed to offer a variety of rewards for the Indian travellers.



Customers can log in to easemytrip or pnbindia or PNB ONE App to avail this credit card and earn rewards in a variety of categories, including flights, hotels, and holiday packages. Furthermore, this new credit card includes a wallet for contactless payments, which is completely hassle-free and secure as the card information is encrypted before being transmitted to the merchant's PoS machine.



Sharing his excitement about the partnership, Mr Nishant Pitti, CEO, EaseMyTrip, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Punjab National Bank to unveil the 'PNB EMT Credit Card,' a distinctive co-branded travel credit card aimed at providing a seamless and rewarding experience to our customers. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. With exclusive benefits in flights, hotels, and holiday packages, paired with a secure and hassle-free contactless payment option, we are excited to redefine the travel experience for our customers. This partnership reflects our shared dedication to offering unparalleled value to our users, making their journeys memorable."



Speaking during the launch of the new co-branded credit card PNB MD & CEO, said, "Innovation is key to our success, and as a result we continue to develop partnership models that provide customers with a unique value proposition that is tailored to their evolving needs. Our collaboration with EaseMyTrip reflects our shared commitment to provide customers unmatched benefits on travel related spends. We believe that this new offering will significantly add value to our customers and provide them an unparalleled travel experience."



PNB EMT credit card comes with an annual membership fee of Rs. 2000 and can be used across 100 countries.





About EaseMyTrip



EaseMyTrip (a public listed company at NSE and BSE) is India's one of largest online travel platform in terms of air ticket bookings, based on the Crisil Report-Assessment of the OTA Industry in India, February 2021. Furthermore, growing at a CAGR of 59% during FY20-23 in profits, it is one of the fastest-growing internet companies. Bootstrapped and profitable since its inception, EaseMyTrip offers 'End to End' travel solutions including air tickets, hotels and holiday packages, rail & bus tickets as well as ancillary value-added services. EaseMyTrip offers its users the option of zero-convenience fees during bookings. EaseMyTrip provides its users with access to more than 400 international and domestic airlines, over 2+ million hotels as well as train/bus tickets and taxi rentals for major cities in India. Founded in 2008, EaseMyTrip has offices across various Indian cities, including Noida, Delhi and Gurugram, Bengaluru, and Mumbai. Its international offices (as subsidiary companies) are in the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, the UAE, the UK, the USA and New Zealand.





About Punjab National Bank



Founded on 12 April 1895, Punjab National Bank (PNB) is India's first Swadeshi Bank. Over the decades, the Bank has grown into the second largest Public Sector Bank (PSB) in the country and plays a significant role in the Indian banking industry. PNB offers a wide range of banking and financial services, including retail banking, corporate banking, agricultural banking, international banking, mobile and internet banking, and other digital services, to millions of customers across the country. As of 31 December 2023, the Bank has 10,108 number of Domestic branches, 2 International branches, 12,455 ATMs & 29,768 Business Correspondents. The bank continues to focus on qualitative business growth, recovery and arresting fresh slippages, and maintains its forte in low-cost CASA deposits. In terms of Priority Sector Lending, PNB has constantly been achieving national goals and targets allocated under flagship schemes of the nation for upliftment and employment of targeted groups. The Bank has also accelerated its digital and HR transformation journey as part of its overall efforts to evolve into a digital-focussed new age banking behemoth.

