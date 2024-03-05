Dubai's Parkin aims to raise USD428M in initial public offering on DFM listing

(MENAFN) Parkin, the entity established by Dubai to manage parking operations, anticipates raising up to Dh1.57 billion (USD428 million) through its initial public offering (IPO) on the Dubai Financial Market.



The offering's price range has been established between Dh2 and Dh2.10 per share, suggesting a market capitalization of between Dh6 billion to Dh6.30 billion upon listing, as stated by the company on Tuesday.



The Dubai Investment Fund intends to divest 749.7 million ordinary shares, constituting 24.99 percent of the total issued share capital of the entity.



The subscription period for retail investors spans from March 5 to March 12, while for institutional investors, it concludes on March 13.



The final offer price is slated for announcement on March 14, with trading set to commence a week later, on March 21.



“As Dubai continues to grow, our company will grow with it. The IPO will enable us to build on and accelerate our success,” Mohamed Al Ali, the chief executive of Parkin, made this statement.



Mohamed Al Ali mentioned that the firm has garnered "strong interest from investors following our intention to float on the DFM."



Parkin holds the distinction of being the primary provider of paid parking spaces and services in Dubai, commanding over 90 percent of the emirate's on and off-street paid parking market.



As of the conclusion of last year, Parkin managed approximately 175,000 on and off-street parking spaces across 85 locations. Additionally, it oversaw close to 18,000 spaces within seven developer-owned parking lots.

