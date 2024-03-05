Jeff Bezos regains title of world's wealthiest person, surpassing Musk

(MENAFN) Jeff Bezos has reclaimed the position of the wealthiest individual globally, surpassing Elon Musk according to a daily ranking of the world's 500 richest people index published on Monday. Bezos, the founder of Amazon, boasts a net worth of USD200 billion, while Musk follows closely behind with USD198 billion. Over the past year, Musk has seen a decline of approximately USD31 billion in his net worth, whereas Bezos has experienced a gain of USD23 billion, as reported by the index.



The fortunes of these tech moguls have been subject to fluctuations, with Tesla shares plummeting by more than 7 percent on Monday. Musk had previously held the title of the world's richest person in May 2023, surpassing LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault, who oversees renowned brands like Louis Vuitton, Dior, and Celine. Musk, Arnault, and Bezos, all centibillionaires, have been engaged in a tight competition for the top position for several months.



Arnault's ascent to the top spot was fueled by a surge in luxury goods sales, driving up LVMH's stock price. However, earlier this year, a Delaware state court judge invalidated Musk's 2018 pay package, valued at over USD50 billion, which had contributed to his substantial wealth. Tesla shares have also experienced a decline of about 24 percent year-to-date.



The title of the world's richest person is frequently in flux, influenced by market performance. Nevertheless, Musk and Arnault still possess considerable wealth. According to Oxfam's annual inequality report, the net worth of the five wealthiest individuals on the planet has surged by 114 percent since 2020, totaling USD869 billion after adjusting for inflation.

