France makes abortion rights constitutional in response to US Supreme Court decision

(MENAFN) On Monday, France made history by becoming the first country to enshrine abortion rights in its constitution. This landmark decision marks the culmination of an initiative that originated as a direct response to the US Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade.



Lawmakers from both houses of the French Parliament overwhelmingly voted 780 to 72 in favor of the measure, surpassing the required three-fifths majority needed to amend the French constitution. The vote took place during a special gathering of lawmakers at the Palace of Versailles, situated southwest of Paris, and represents the final step in the legislative process.



Earlier this year, both the French Senate and National Assembly had already approved the amendment with significant support, underscoring the widespread consensus among lawmakers regarding the importance of protecting abortion rights within the country.



The amendment affirms a "guaranteed freedom" to abortion in France. However, certain groups and lawmakers advocated for stronger language explicitly defining abortion as a "right."



Lawmakers celebrated the decision as a groundbreaking move for France to affirm its unequivocal support for reproductive rights, particularly at a time when abortion is under threat in the United States and parts of Europe, such as Hungary, where far-right parties have gained power.



After the vote, the Eiffel Tower illuminated with the words "my body my choice," symbolizing solidarity with the movement for reproductive autonomy.



Prior to the vote, Prime Minister Gabriel Attal emphasized that lawmakers had a "moral debt" to women who had been compelled to undergo illegal abortions in the past.



“Above all, we’re sending a message to all women: your body belongs to you,” Attal stated.

MENAFN05032024000045015839ID1107935138