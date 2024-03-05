Supreme Court briefly halts enforcement of Texas' immigration law

(MENAFN) On Monday, the Supreme Court issued a temporary freeze on the implementation of Texas' controversial immigration law, granting state law enforcement the authority to arrest and detain individuals suspected of entering the country unlawfully.



Justice Samuel Alito imposed the administrative hold, preventing the law from being enforced until March 13.



This temporary halt provides the court with additional time to examine the case but does not indicate a specific direction in which the court may lean. The Biden administration and various immigration organizations had previously submitted an emergency application to the Supreme Court, seeking to prevent the enforcement of the law.



If left unchecked, the law would have become effective on the morning of March 10. The Justice Department asserted that this would “profoundly” change the current situation “that has existed between the United States and the States in the context of immigration for almost 150 years.”



Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 4 into law in December, sparking immediate concerns among immigration advocates regarding heightened risks of racial profiling and detentions, as well as attempted deportations by state authorities in Texas, where Latinos make up 40 percent of the population.



Recently, a federal judge in Austin, Texas, issued an injunction preventing the state government from enforcing the law.



“If allowed to proceed, SB 4 could open the door to each state passing its own version of immigration laws,” Judge David Alan Ezra noted.



Over the weekend, a federal appeals court issued a temporary stay of the lower court's ruling, indicating that the law would be implemented later this week if the Supreme Court did not intervene.

