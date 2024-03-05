Farah, Malaika, Arshad & Huma Savour Biryani, Gajar Ka Halwa At 'JDJ11' Finale Lunch

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan has given a delicious sneak peek into the lunch scenes during the finale of the celebrity dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11' (JDJ).

The grand finale of the show which aired on March 2, saw the social media influencer and wildcard entrant, Manisha Rani as the winner.

On Tuesday, Farah, who was one of the show's three judges, shared a fun Reel video on Instagram, wherein other two judges -- Malaika Arora, Arshad Warsi, host Gauahar Khan and guest Huma Qureshi can be seen discussing about the lunch.

Farah is seen saying, "today is the finale of Jhalak, or sab apne apne ghar se kuch laaye hain".

Malaika continues, saying, "I have bought vegetarian dishes -- kadi, aloo ghobi, methi paratha, and gazar ka halwa. All vegetarian Farah."

Arshad brought hara keema, and pao.

Gauahar said that she has brought 'khichda', while the video ended with Farah showing off her Mutton Biryani.

The post is captioned: "Epic Finale needed and epic lunch!! Will miss our food sessions guyyyssss."

The finale saw the presence of the cast of 'Murder Mubarak' -- Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Verma and Sanjay Kapoor, who joined the contestants on stage for a dance.

The team of 'Madness Machayenge India Ko Hasayenge' -- Huma Qureshi, host Harsh Gujral and comedian Inder Sahani, also appeared on the episode.

The five finalists were Manisha Rani, Shoaib Ibrahim, Dhanashree Verma, Adrija Sinha and Sreerama Chandra, but only Manisha, Shoaib and Adrija made it to the top three.