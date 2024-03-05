Ex-DU Professor GN Saibaba, Others Acquitted In Maoist Link Case

(MENAFN- IANS) Nagpur (Maharashtra), March 5 (IANS) The Bombay High Court (Nagpur Bench) has acquitted former professor of Delhi University G.N. Saibaba and five others accused in an alleged Maoists link case dating to 2014.
A division bench of Justice Vinay Joshi and Justice Valmiki S.A. Menezes quashed the 2017 verdict of a Gadchiroli Sessions Court which had earlier convicted the six accused.
The state did not seek a stay on the judgement, delivered on Tuesday, which came after the court re-heard the plea by Saibaba after a previous bench of the Bombay High Court had also acquitted the disabled professor in October 2022.
The re-hearing took place after the Supreme Court set aside the October 2022 acquittal order and remanded the matter for a fresh hearing back to the Bombay High Court.
The judges have directed the accused to be released from the jail after depositing Rs 50,000 each as bail bond.
