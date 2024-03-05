WPL 2024: Para-Cricketer Amir Hussain Lone Elated After Meeting Gujarat Giants Squad

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, March, 5 (IANS) Women's Premier League (WPL), which is in its second season, is nothing short of a celebration as the Adani Sportsline-owned franchise Gujarat Giants had a special guest Amir Hussain Lone, para-cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir, during the game against Delhi Capitals, here.

Para-cricketer Amir, the captain of the Jammu and Kashmir team, is supported by the Adani Group. He was in Bengaluru to meet the Gujarat Giants' squad and watch them play at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

"This is the first time I am visiting the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, and I am very happy Gujarat Giants invited me. The squad has good players," an excited Amir said on his visit.

The 34-year-old, who idolises Virat Kohli, said he was happy to have met the squad, "Tarannum Pathan is my favourite. It was nice to talk cricket with her."

He said the visit would remain one of his fondest memories, noting that WPL was a great platform for budding cricketers.

Speaking about the support he received, Amir said, "I would like to thank the Adani Group and Dr. Priti Adani. They stood by me at a very tough time in my career, and I am very grateful for their help."

Gujarat Giants' mentor Mithali Raj said: "It was nice to have Amir visit us. His story is a huge source of inspiration. It was quite memorable for the team to interact with him. I am glad the Adani Group is supporting him because such an initiative and intent is encouraging. I wish him the best for the future and hope he continues to lead from the front.

"Amir's story touched all our hearts, and Gujarat Giants is delighted we could have him at WPL. It was an emotional moment for all of us to listen to his story. Amir has all our support and we hope to see him break more glass ceilings," added Sanjay Adesara, CBO, Adani Sportsline.

Gujarat Giants have finished their games in Bengaluru and will move base to New Delhi, where the second half of the tournament will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Captained by Australian Beth Mooney, the Giants will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 6.