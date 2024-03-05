UP Resident Charred To Death In Overnight Blaze In North Kashmir's Kupwara

Quoting sources, news agency GNS reported that a shopping complex comprising several shops and a hotel were caught in a massive blaze during the intervening Monday and Tuesday night.

“In the incident, a tailor from Uttar Pradesh, identified as Firoz Ahmed, was stuck inside and by the time the fire was controlled the person was tragically charred to death,” the sources said.

Confirming the death of the non-local in the incident, a police official said that a team has already been on the spot to collect necessary details regarding the incident.



