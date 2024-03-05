Lavrov accuses EU diplomatic missions of supporting opposition in Russia

(MENAFN) On Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov alleged that diplomatic missions of EU members in the country are establishing mechanisms to bolster "non-systemic opposition" to Moscow.



"We have accumulated a lot of materials about how EU embassies in Moscow are preparing for our presidential elections, what intervention mechanisms they use, the creation of some kind of supporting projects for our non-systemic oppositionists," Lavrov made these remarks during a session of the World Youth Festival held in the settlement of Sirius.



Lavrov emphasized that embassies "do not have the right to deal with" such matters. He further stated that the Russian Foreign Ministry had called for a meeting with the ambassadors of the concerned countries, but they declined to participate.



"Can you imagine relations with states at the diplomatic level whose ambassadors are afraid to come to a meeting with the minister of the country in which they are accredited? Where has this been seen? This is how the manners of these sworn partners go," Lavrov declared.



He also characterized the reduction of contacts between these countries and their expulsion of Russian diplomats as a "manifestation of cowardice."



He added that the relationship between Moscow and Washington following the US elections in November will hinge on the "set of ideas" of the new US leadership regarding Russia.

