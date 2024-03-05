(MENAFN- The Conversation) Expressions of interest are sought for the part-time Chair of the APVMA Board.

The Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA) is the Australian Government regulator of agricultural and veterinary (agvet) chemical products, established in 1993 to centralise the registration of all agvet chemical products into the Australian marketplace.

The APVMA regulates agricultural and veterinary chemicals to manage the risks of pests and diseases for the Australian community and to protect Australia's trade and the health and safety of people, animals and the environment.

The role of the APVMA Board Chair is to:



Set the direction of the APVMA

maintain strong governance practices with regular reviews, including periodic review of the Board's functioning and performance. consult and communicate with industry, stakeholders and government

The APVMA Chair is approximately expected to attend up to nine board meetings annually, with some additional 6 meetings with the Minister, stakeholders and industry each year. Other duties include liaison with the APVMA CEO and attend to out-of-session emails, telephone and video conferencing.

The APVMA Chair requires the following expertise and experience:



Leadership experience

Experience in setting strategic business direction

Highly developed business acumen

Highly developed communication and consultation skills

Board experience

Appreciation of governance practices

Understanding of government Knowledge and/or experience with agvet chemicals.

The successful candidate will be appointed for up to four years, based on demonstration of a high-level expertise in one or more of the following fields:



financial management

law

risk management

public sector management

science (including agricultural science and veterinary science) public health or occupational health and safety.

Total annual remuneration is currently $91,830 as determined by the Remuneration Tribunal.

For further information about the positions and/or selection process, please contact

Mr Angel Marina on (02) 6272 3516.

To apply please visit .

Applications close 11pm AEDT 3 1 March 2024 .