UAE-based AIREV Secures Significant Backing from Prominent Entities, Establishing Itself as the Pinnacle of AI Solutions in the Middle East

(MENAFN- SOCIATE Communications) Dubai, 04 March 2024: AIREV, the pioneer of AI solutions in the Middle East, has announced a significant milestone in its journey towards revolutionising artificial intelligence in the region. With substantial backing from a renowned semi-government entity, the UAE-based company is poised to become the region's go-to hub for all things AI. Originating from a breakthrough during the Generative AI (GenAI) boom, AIREV holds the distinction of being the largest user of the Chat GPT API in the Middle East.



While driving global transformation through artificial intelligence, the company also enjoys strategic partnerships with global technology leaders such as Microsoft (MS Founders Hub), Nvidia (Inception program), and AWS. These collaborations are foundational pillars that enable AIREV to leverage cutting-edge tools and platforms, allowing it to offer unparalleled AI solutions that are both advanced and accessible. The company also revealed that it is fully equipped to optimise existing AI technology used by businesses and organisations to its maximum capacity.



Revolutionising app development by embedding AI, the AIREV team crafts applications that shape industry trends and exceed user expectations, addressing industry-specific challenges and ensuring precision, efficiency, and excellence. Experts in diverse sectors like Education, Healthcare, Finance, and Government, AIREV excels in comprehensive AI services, from consultancy to full-scale implementation, serving various business sizes. The company stands as collaborators, innovators, and reliable partners, committed to transforming ideas into reality, ensuring AI safety, and secure data handling.



AIREV has introduced ‘On Demand’, an innovative AI solution platform born from its unique insights and technical acumen. This platform thrives independently, designed with the flexibility to support businesses in developing and scaling AI-driven solutions. In this journey, the company selectively integrates Core42’s Compass—a cloud-based suite of AI tools, APIs, and customisable models for intelligent applications—which compliments its capabilities.



Muhammad Khalid, Founder and CEO, envisions AIREV as a catalyst for change, stating, "In an era where artificial intelligence (AI) shapes the future of industries, AIREV emerges as the beacon of innovation from the UAE. AIREV aims to revolutionise how AI technologies are integrated across various sectors, offering a glimpse into the future where AI-driven solutions are within reach of every enterprise and startup. Our goal is to democratise AI technology, making it a cornerstone of innovation across industries. Our recent introduction, 'On Demand', is the embodiment of this vision, offering a platform where AI is not just accessible but integral to the development of cutting-edge solutions."



AIREV's approach is not one-size-fits-all; it recognises each sector's unique challenges and opportunities. From healthcare to finance, education to government services, the company, through its various products, offers tailored solutions that address the specific needs of each domain. This bespoke approach ensures that AI integration is a technological upgrade and a strategic advantage that drives growth, efficiency, and innovation.



Kayaan K. Unwalla, Co-Founder, said, "It was clear from 2023 that AI is here to stay. It’s now down to the builder and consumer to ensure that its development, use and implementation are done in a very thoughtful manner. The success story of School Hack, with its rapid ascent to 2.5 million users, serves as a testament to AIREV's capability to scale solutions that meet the market's needs all the while, ensuring responsible use. This achievement is not just a milestone but proof of AIREV's expertise in finding that balance of creating advanced technologies and preserving legal and ethical fabrics in society. We look forward to having a constructive structure of services for our users globally."



AIREV strives to educate and support businesses in exploring the maximum utilisation of artificial intelligence products by developing custom AI solutions for each sector. At the forefront of their accomplishments is "School Hack," an innovative Edu-Tech platform with an impressive 2.5 million users. The platform has facilitated asking 68 million questions and generated a staggering 37 billion words through Large Language Models (LLMs). AIREV has firmly established itself as a trailblazer in the education sector, showcasing the immense potential of AI in transforming learning experiences. With the introduction of 'On Demand,' AIREV will continue to expand its horizons with a thorough focus on innovation, collaboration, and empowerment to redefine the landscape of AI technology in the Middle East and beyond. With its robust platform, strategic partnerships, and visionary leadership, AIREV is committed to leading the AI revolution in the region.





