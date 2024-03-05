Novo Nordisk Education Foundation and Embassy REIT Announce Unique Health & Fitness Program

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bangalore, 4 March, 2024: Novo Nordisk Education Foundation (NNEF) and Embassy REIT, India’s first listed REIT and Asia’s largest office REIT by area, have come together in an exciting partnership to champion the cause of ‘Health at Workplace’ for over 1,00,000 employees working at Embassy Manyata Business Park located in North Bengaluru.



A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the two organisations today in the esteemed presence of the Hon’ble Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Karnataka, Shri Dinesh Gundu Rao and Vice Chairman of State Institute of Transforming Karnataka (SIKT), Shri Rajeev Gowda, marking a significant milestone in advancing healthcare initiatives targeting employees of around 50 leading corporates that operate out of the Park.



Speaking at the launch event, Honourable Minister for Health and Family Welfare in Karnataka, Shri Dinesh Gundu Rao said, "In Karnataka, the health systems and services have evolved to address needs and promote the overall wellbeing of all its citizens. Initiatives around preventive and comprehensive healthcare are the need of the hour and this program by Novo Nordisk Education Foundation and Embassy REIT is a step in the right direction. While we are making progress in healthcare delivery through Central and State-supported investments and programs, collaborative initiatives with private players are crucial for developing an integrated healthcare ecosystem for strengthening our existing programs and scaling them."



Managing Trustee, NNEF, Vikrant Shrotriya emphasised, “We are situated at the heart of this very modern business park which holds umpteen opportunities for employee engagement activities. Being in this neighbourhood opens numerous avenues to collaborate with existing companies towards developing a product for all our employees. This unique partnership with Embassy REIT will promote positive and lasting lifestyle changes for all professionals in this office park. We believe that this initiative will lay a strong foundation towards generating awareness about obesity management and fostering a healthier community."



Aravind Maiya, Chief Executive Officer of Embassy REIT said, “We’re delighted to partner with NNEF on this excellent initiative to promote holistic health and wellbeing. Creating wellness-oriented workspaces is at the core of Embassy REIT’s philosophy, and what better partner than Novo Nordisk India to collaborate with for such a fantastic program. Embassy Manyata is Bangalore’s iconic business park and over the years we’ve built a complete ecosystem here with various amenities. We couldn’t be more pleased to be launching this running club for the benefit of all our occupiers here.”



This unique runners’ club for employee engagement called “NovoHealth@EmbassyManyata" was announced as part of the launch. Starting March 9th, 5kms runs within Embassy Manyata’s premises will be organised every Saturday morning, promoting a healthier lifestyle among the workforces. All office park users of Embassy Manyata will have free membership and will also get professional training on healthy habits and good eating practices during these runs. A dedicated microsite (link) has been launched for registered members and interested employees.



India is home to 1/6th of global population and houses the one of the largest workforces in the world. Along with socio-economic development, India is witnessing a rapid epidemiological transition towards non-communicable diseases (NCDs).



WHO states non-communicable diseases (NCDs) kill 41 million people each year, equivalent to 74% of all deaths globally. In India, NCDs account for 53% of all deaths and 44% of disability-adjusted life-years lost. Obesity tops the chart of NCDs and as per The World Obesity Federation's 2023 Atlas, it affects 813 million adults (age≥20) and 175 million children (age 5 to 19 years). In India, an estimated 254 million people live with generalised obesity – this is almost double the number of people living with diabetes at present . Over 1.5 billion adults and nearly 400 million children will be living with obesity (BMI≥30) in 12 years’ time (2035) unless significant action is taken.





MENAFN05032024005232011781ID1107935030