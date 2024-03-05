Cloud Infrastructure Services Are Projected To Experience An Upsurge Owing To Benefits Offered Across Various Verticals

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Cloud computing is increasingly providing big data in a way to store and retrieve huge amount of information evolving from personal cloud storage to entire organizations transferring all its data to cloud. This is expected to further drive the cloud infrastructure market growth. Additionally, enhanced security as compared to on-premise systems provides better opportunities to run a business among enterprises.

Characteristic features of cloud including easy deployable models, simplified IT management & maintenance, Built-in security, remote access, cost efficiency, reliable delivery and support services are expected to influence the market growth potential empowering developers and companies to innovate faster and cheaper.

Segmental Insights

The global cloud infrastructure service market is segmented by type, deployment model, enterprise size, and region.

On the basis of type, the global cloud infrastructure service market is segmented into compute as a service, storage as a service, disaster recovery and backup as a service and others. Various services such as PaaS, IaaS, and SaaS among others being rapidly adapted among the organizations is expected to throw a positive stretch towards the growth of the cloud infrastructure market.

By deployment model, the global cloud infrastructure service market is segmented into public, private and hybrid. Growing adoption of cloud to cloud and cloud to on premise connectivity is expected to drive the cloud infrastructure market in the segment.

Based on enterprise size, the global cloud infrastructure service market is segmented into SME and large enterprise. Deployment of enhanced cloud based services among the organizations integrating and connecting to systems and tools are projected to fuel the market growth in the segment.

Regional Insights

Geographically, the global cloud infrastructure service market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa (LAMEA).



North America is expected to witness dynamic growth in cloud infrastructure market owing to embracing cloud technologies and early adoption of advanced technologies in the region. Additionally, implementation of state-of-art data centers are expected to drive the cloud infrastructure service market in the region.

Europe is expected to witness significant growth in the cloud infrastructure service market owing to outsourcing of cloud services in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness considerable growth in the market owing to growing demand for cloud-based infrastructure in emerging economies such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea among others.

However, LAMEA is likely to witness moderate growth in the market due to initiatives by the government promoting emerging technologies such as cloud and analytics. Additionally, its long-term cost cutting IT strategy which minimizes infrastructure expenditures expanding accessibility and productivity is further projected to fuel the market growth.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the global market are IBM (U.S.), AWS (U.S.), Microsoft (U.S.), Oracle (U.S.), Google (U.S.), Fujitsu (Japan), and Alibaba (China) among others.

