SVITZER STRENGTHENS ORGANISATION AHEAD OF INTENDED LISTING

(MENAFN- Blue-C) Copenhagen, 4 March 2024 - Svitzer strengthens its financial organisation in preparation for the intended demerger and subsequent listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen, following A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’ (APMM) decision to initiate the separation of Svitzer.



Christian Lintner has been appointed as Head of Treasury, effective 1 May 2024. He currently serves as the Head of International Treasury at Nets and has previously held a similar position at Torm.



Furthermore, Svitzer has appointed Michael Nass Nielsen as Head of Investor Relations and Financial Planning & Analysis, commencing 1 June 2024. He currently holds the position of Head of Investor Relations at NKT and has previously worked for GN and SEB.



Knud Winkler, CFO of Svitzer, stated: "We are pleased to welcome Christian and Michael to Svitzer. I am convinced that their experience and drive will further strengthen our value creation and future dialogue with investors and financial analysts as we continue to deliver on our strategy."



Svitzer has been part of APMM for almost 45 years. On 8 February 2024, APMM announced its decision to initiate a separation of Svitzer through a demerger, subject to approval at an APMM extraordinary general meeting expected to be held on 26 April 2024, with a subsequent listing of the new parent company, Svitzer Group A/S, on Nasdaq Copenhagen and an anticipated first day of trading on 30 April 2024.



Further details on the demerger and separate listing of Svitzer will be made available on when the statutory demerger documents have been published, expectedly on 22 March 2024.



A prospectus prepared by Svitzer is expected to be made publicly available prior to the extraordinary general meeting of APMM.







