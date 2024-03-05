HER HIGHNESS SHEIKHA MOZA INAUGURATES AL AZZM ARTWORK

(MENAFN- Qatar Foundation ) Doha, Qatar, 4 March 2024: Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation, inaugurated today the Al Azzm sculpture – one of Qatar Foundation’s public artwork collections – at Education City.

Her Excellency Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani, Vice Chairperson and CEO of Qatar Foundation (QF), also attended the event, which included the unveiling of the official plaque offering insight into the sculpture and artist, as well as a series of performances and speeches.

Created by His Excellency Sheikh Hassan Bin Mohammed Bin Ali Al Thani, Advisor of Cultural Affairs at QF, Al Azzm symbolizes the determination of local women, showing them walking against the wind, arms crossed, with their abayas rippling behind them.

While the sculpture depicts the strength and solidarity of women, it also embodies Qatari cultures and traditions, and it reflects the determination of the nation in overcoming its own challenges. The choice of using three women also signifies the three focus areas of QF, which are science and research, education, and community development.

Speaking on his inspiration for the artwork, His Excellency Sheikh Hassan said: “Al Azzm symbolizes the journey of Qatar Foundation, from its establishment in 1995 to the present day, symbolizing resolve, and willpower, reflecting the story of the organization.

"Art is connected to Qatar Foundation, with creative works decorating every hall and entrance, transforming buildings into art pieces. This focus on art, including statues within Education City, adds to the organization’s beautiful appeal and symbolizes its elegance."

Other artwork created by His Excellency Sheikh Hassan displayed in Education City includes The Door to The Future, which students from QF’s higher education institutes pass through every year at Convocation – a traditional, pivotal moment symbolizing the culmination of their academic journey at QF.

The Malwiya Sculpture, meanwhile, is based on an impression of a currency called Tawila Al-Hasa, named after the town it was minted in, which was used between the 15th and 18th Century in the Gulf region and neighboring countries linked by trade relations, including India.

Al Azzm, which was designed to celebrate the 25th anniversary of QF, is located near the 2015 building (QF Headquarters). All of His Excellency Sheikh Hassan's designs in Education City are part of the QF Art Walks Tour, which features different forms of artwork from local and international artists.

