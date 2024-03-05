Century Financial named #1 Best Workplaces in the UAE™ 2024 among medium-sized companies

(MENAFN- Matrix PR) Century Financial, a leading name in the financial services sector in the region, has been honoured with the prestigious title of the #1 Best Workplace™ in the UAE for 2024 among medium-sized companies. One of the most coveted ‘Employer of Choice’ recognitions in the industry, Great Place to Work® underscores Century Financial's unwavering commitment to fostering a culture centred around employee well-being and satisfaction.



The announcement marks a significant achievement for Century Financial, as it stands out as the only company in the high-pressure financial services sector to secure the top spot in the esteemed ranking. Awarded to organizations that deliver excellent work culture and best-in-industry people practices, the certification is a rigorous process auditing Trust and Culture amongst employees.



In its 35 years of growth journey, Century Financial has not just been investing in innovation and talent but has also been ardently practising Respect, Equality, and Empathy for all employees while providing Learning & Development opportunities for upskilling. The organization has always believed in ‘employee-first’ facilitating a culture of trust and transparency while nurturing an inclusive and sustainable work environment.



Mr. Bal Krishen, Chairman & CEO of Century Financial, expressed his gratitude and pride in receiving this accolade, stating, "Century Financial is deeply rooted in a culture that prioritizes its people above all else. Right since inception, we have worked tirelessly to build an organizational culture that values and treasures our employees as essential members of the Century family." He added, “We’ve invested in our people, processes, and environment, paving the way to a respectful workplace where each individual's potential is not only recognized but also carefully cultivated."



Congratulating the company Ibrahim Mougharbel, Managing Director of UAE, Great Place to Work® Middle East added "We are thrilled to congratulate Century Financial on being ranked as the number 1 Best Workplace in UAE ™ in the medium category. This achievement not only reflects the exceptional work culture and values upheld by Century Financial but also sets a remarkable standard for the entire industry to aspire towards.”.



Century Financial’s unique approach

Going beyond the hygiene award algorithms that list compensation, benefits, DEI, flexibility, and a positive work environment as criteria; Century Financial has established a unique ‘Gemba Kaizen’ program that empowers employees with the freedom to voice and raise issues of concern without the fear of negative consequences. Followed by prompt and just action, Century Financial has been able to maintain a culture of open communication and continuous improvement. With accountability and engagement, the organisation has embraced agility and responsiveness toward the evolving needs of its employees.



In a continued pursuit of an employee-first approach, the organization also works around progressive policies targeted toward improving employee experience, work-life balance, and equal opportunity; to take care of the needs of its diverse workforce.



Century Financial on Sustainability

Century Financial also leads sustainability initiatives actively involving its employees with its "Sustainability & U" program anchoring diverse topics like “Sustainable Finance” “Educate Now’’, “First All-Women Roundtable on the Pathway to Net Zero” to name a few.



Great Place to Work® is a global research, training, and consultancy firm that recognizes the Best Workplaces™ in over 60 countries worldwide. The company's initiatives and best practices aim to create an environment driven by high standards of performance, where employees feel valued, supported, and empowered to reach their full potential.





