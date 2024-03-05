AUS and Waseela collaborate to drive IoT advancements

(MENAFN- AUS) Sharjah, UAE, March 5, 2024 – Driven by a shared commitment to excellence, American University of Sharjah (AUS) and Waseela, a leading master systems integrator specializing in large-scale information and communications technology projects across the Middle East, have united their expertise to advance engineering education and innovation in the field of Internet of Things (IoT) in a recent on-campus Memorandum of Agreement ceremony.



The collaboration, which operates within the framework of the AUS Engineering Al Nukhba (Elite) Program, will see Waseela supporting the training of AUS students through internships, providing invaluable hands-on experience to complement academic learning and meet graduation requirements.



AUS students will gain access to IoT development kits and dashboards provided by Waseela, empowering them to explore, experiment and innovate solutions leveraging the latest technologies, in a testament to its dedication to nurturing student talent and driving innovation.



Both parties will collaborate to jointly supervise selected capstone and research projects, facilitating industry-relevant research and fostering innovation. Waseela will share its expertise with AUS students, enriching their understanding and preparing them for future challenges in the field of engineering. Furthermore, Waseela will mentor female engineering students annually, promoting diversity and inclusion in the engineering sector. AUS and Waseela will collaborate on joint research and development projects, driving innovation and pushing the boundaries of technological advancement.



"As we embrace the era of interconnected devices and smart technologies, our collaboration with Waseela signifies a transformative step in our commitment to cultivating IoT expertise within our engineering students. Together, we're not only bridging the gap between academia and industry but shaping the architects of tomorrow's interconnected world," said Dr. Fadi Aloul, Dean of the College of Engineering at AUS.



"This partnership signifies our commitment to fostering the development of future engineers whose skills are tailored to meet the demands of the industry. Our involvement aims to empower these promising individuals with the ability to innovate within complex and dynamic fields such as IoT," said Bilal Al Anani, Chief Executive Officer of Waseela.



He added: "Given the comprehensive and interdisciplinary nature of the engineering program at AUS, we believe this collaboration offers extensive prospects for digital innovation, aligning with the vision of the UAE."

The AUS Engineering Al Nukhba Program acts as a crucial link between CEN and industry partners to promote community engagement, prioritize student-centered approaches to education and training, and drive research and innovation in globally significant areas that align with the UAE's innovation agenda.







