Iran inks oil, gas collaboration document with Algeria

(MENAFN) Iran’s Oil Minister Javad Oji and Algeria’s Minister of Energy and Mines, Mohamed Arkab, solidified their commitment to bilateral cooperation in the oil and gas sector with the signing of a collaborative document in the Algerian capital, Algiers, on Sunday. The agreement, endorsed in the presence of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune, marks a significant step towards enhancing ties between the two nations, as reported by Shana, Iran's official news agency.



In addition to the accord in the oil and gas domain, the collaborative efforts between Iran and Algeria extended to encompass various sectors as evidenced by the signing of five additional documents. These agreements encompassed cooperation in science, technology, economy, sports, tourism, media, and the knowledge-based sector, reflecting a comprehensive approach to bilateral relations and mutual development.



President Raisi's visit to Algiers, accompanied by a high-ranking economic and political delegation, commenced on Saturday morning, culminating in his participation and address at the 7th Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) Summit of Heads of State and Government later in the day. The summit served as a platform for leaders to engage in substantive discussions on pertinent issues within the global energy landscape and explore avenues for collaboration among member nations.



During the summit proceedings, the leaders, representing GECF member countries, including Algeria, Bolivia, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Iran, Libya, Nigeria, Qatar, Russia, Trinidad and Tobago, the United Arab Emirates, and Venezuela, as well as observer members and guest countries, unanimously endorsed the Algiers Declaration. This declaration underscored the shared commitment to solidarity and cooperation among member nations, reaffirming the importance of collective action in addressing contemporary energy challenges and fostering sustainable development initiatives.



The joint press conference held by Presidents Raisi and Tebboune further underscored the mutual resolve of Iran and Algeria to expand their economic, commercial, and political ties, highlighting the depth of their bilateral relationship and the potential for future collaboration across various sectors. The summit, which convened distinguished leaders from across the globe, served as a testament to the enduring spirit of cooperation and partnership among GECF member countries, reflecting a shared commitment to advancing common interests and promoting global energy security and stability.

