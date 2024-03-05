Iran's exports to China amount to USD11.5B in 10 months

(MENAFN) During the initial ten months of the current Iranian calendar year, spanning from March 21, 2023, to January 20, 2024, Iran's exports to China amounted to a substantial USD11.5 billion, as reported by the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Mohammad Rezvani-Far. Notably, China emerged as the primary destination for Iranian goods during this period, marking a significant bilateral trade relationship. Conversely, China ranked as Iran's second-largest source of imports, with goods valued at USD15.2 billion flowing into Iran during the same ten-month span.



These figures reflect a dynamic economic exchange between Iran and China, further evidenced by data released by China's customs administration. In 2023, the total trade value between the two nations surpassed USD14.6 billion, albeit registering a slight decline of 6.2 percent compared to the preceding year. In contrast, 2022 witnessed a higher trade volume of USD15.5 billion between Iran and China, underscoring the evolving nature of their economic ties.



Throughout 2023, Iran experienced a notable surge in exports to China, particularly in December, where figures soared by 30 percent compared to the corresponding period in the previous year. Simultaneously, Chinese exports to Iran grew steadily, amounting to USD10.70 billion for the entire year, representing an 8.6 percent increase from 2022. Conversely, China's import of Iranian products experienced a significant downturn, declining by 27 percent from USD6.230 billion in 2022 to USD4.580 billion in 2023.



Despite fluctuations in trade volumes, the balance of trade exchanges between Iran and China leaned in favor of the latter, amounting to approximately USD5.5 billion in 2023. Notably, the value of trade in December 2023 surged to USD1.251 billion, showcasing a four percent growth compared to the corresponding period in the previous year. These statistics underscore the intricate dynamics shaping the economic relationship between Iran and China, marked by both growth and fluctuations in trade patterns over time.

