Mohap Hosts Innovative Lab To Design National Framework For Health And Wellness

The National Framework aims to design a world-class Emirati model to promote and ensure the sustainability of health and wellness for the UAE community.

Sessions covered 4 themes: lifestyle, quality of physical and psychological life, quality of healthy life in learning and working environments, accessibility, and quality of health services. Setting up 10 teams of experts from various federal, local, academic, and private government entities and involving community members to brainstorm initiatives that define the vision and objectives of the national framework.

Dubai, March 4 th , 2024 : The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has organized an innovative workshop at the Mohammed bin Rashid Library in Dubai to formulate a National Framework for Health and Wellness and support the Ministry's goal of developing a world-class health system.

The national framework aims to realize the UAE's visions and strategic plans by improving the quality of life and positioning society among the happiest and healthiest globally. It will pave the way for forging and strengthening impactful collaborations across various sectors and fostering innovation in the field of health and wellness.

In addition to helping develop a system to evaluate and improve the country's healthy living standards, the framework aims to boost the nation's standing in this domain, focusing on key community groups influenced by social, environmental, and economic health factors.

The initiative follows a significant milestone recently attained by the UAE. The World Health Assembly adopted, for the first time in its history, a draft resolution submitted by the UAE concerning the quality of a healthy life. This achievement garnered appreciation and attention from experts and delegations across all WHO regions, lauding the country's leadership in this domain and its pivotal role in shaping a global framework for enhancing the quality of life.

Taking part in the innovation lab were HE Dr. Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector, representatives from federal and local government entities, the private sector, and the community, as well as representatives of the World Health Organization.

Lab Agenda

The workshop featured discussions on the pivotal role of innovation labs in realizing the UAE's visions, drawing on international best practices in this realm. It explored insights from global and regional frameworks aimed at fostering health and wellness while also presenting the findings from the analysis of the current health scenario.

Participants engaged in brainstorming sessions to outline the vision, core pillars, and objectives of the National Framework for Health and Wellness, based on the best global practices and scientific evidence. The gathering also addressed the present health challenges faced by community members and devised strategies to ensure the effective implementation of the framework's recommendations.

World-class health system

HE Dr. Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector, said: 'Our initiative to develop a national framework for health and wellness comes in implementation of the directives of our wise leadership, prioritizing the well-being and quality of life for all in the UAE. We are committed to supporting the UAE's efforts to become among the healthiest and happiest globally.”

“The framework is intricately designed as part of MoHAP's strategic goals of upgrading the standard of health and well-being and setting up a world-class health system. It embodies the essence of the National Wellbeing Strategy 2031, transitioning the nation from merely experiencing a good life to embracing a holistic and integrated quality of life. This shift is fundamental to reinforcing the nation's agenda, 'We the UAE 2031' and the UAE Centennial 2071,” Al Rand added.

Innovative Initiative

For her part, Dr. Aisha Al Muhairi, Director of the Wellbeing & Sustainable Development Office at the Ministry, emphasized that enhancing the quality of healthy living plays a crucial role in promoting the overall quality of life for Emirati society. She stated that the primary goal of the framework is to bolster the nation's leading status in fostering health and wellness.

Al Muhairi further elaborated that the workshop delved into four key areas: lifestyle, physical and psychological quality of life, healthy quality of life in learning and working environments, accessibility, and quality of health services.“We are going to collaborate with our partners to devise innovative, practical initiatives and solutions to actualize the desired national framework,” she added.

Al Muhairi noted that ten teams of experts from diverse federal and local government agencies, spanning across multiple sectors including academia and private enterprises, alongside community members, were assembled to brainstorm and concentrate on initiatives aimed at defining the vision and objectives of the national framework.

Dr. Aisha also highlighted that the event featured specialized brainstorming sessions aimed at enhancing the quality of life for women, children, senior citizens, youth, and individuals with disabilities and promoting physical activity, healthy nutrition, and psychological well-being for all segments of society.

As the innovative lab concludes, participants, along with experts representing the WHO, commended MoHAP for its approach and strategies to enhance the quality of life. They spoke highly of the ministry's dedication to achieving the health and well-being of all UAE residents and recognized the country's pivotal role in advancing global efforts to promote a healthy quality of life.