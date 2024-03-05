Embrace The Spirit Of Ramadan At Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) AN EXTRAVAGANT BUFFET, OUD PLAYER, HENNA AND MANY MORE EXPERIENCES TO INDULGE IN DURING THE HOLY MONTH





12 February 2024, United Arab Emirates: This Ramadan, Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre has the perfect setting for a warm, family focused Iftar buffet to enjoy with your loved ones. Offering a space where memories are made, quality time is spent together, enjoying a lavish buffet with both international and Arabic classics and live entertainment throughout the evening.

Experience Iftar with contemporary Pan-Arabian and international buffet options and create special memories under the crescent moon as Yalumba transforms its outdoor space into a dream Arabian oasis. Enjoy a tranquil atmosphere and savor hot and cold mezzeh as starters. Tour around a range of cooking stations as our culinary brigade will fire up the grill. Ending at the dessert station, enjoy an assortment of delights, all whilst enjoying peaceful sounds from an Arabic Trio Band.





Take advantage of the cool nights and join us for Suhoor, offering a set menu of Arabian delicacies as well as sweets, priced at AED 95 until 3:00 am. Those who wish to carry the conversation into the late night can enjoy the serene evening as the oud player fills in the evening.