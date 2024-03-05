Hong Kong Engineers Week Carnival Concluded In Success

Primary school students design their 'Dream City' to unleash creativity and cultivate interest in engineering HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 March 2024 - The annual flagship event 'Hong Kong Engineers Week Carnival', organised by The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers (HKIE), successfully concluded today at the Harbourside Lawn, West Kowloon Cultural District. The three-day carnival received an overwhelming response, attracting over 46,000 participants . The HKIE expresses great appreciation to the enthusiastic participation of the public and the unwavering support from sponsors and government departments.

The Carnival with the theme 'Be the Change' held its closing ceremony today. Ir Dr Barry LEE Chi Hong, the HKIE President, said in his speech, 'We are delighted to have successfully organised the Carnival for the second consecutive years. Engineers have been contributing to society with their professionalism. There are 22 engineering disciplines, including building, civil, aircraft, electronics, environmental, fire and nuclear, and they all affect our daily lives. This event serves as a good start and we hope the public see the different sides of engineers. The HKIE will continue to collaborate with stakeholders to promote engineering profession and attract more young talents to join this meaningful work, together making contributions to the development of Hong Kong.'

The closing ceremony was attended by over a hundred guests. The HKIE presented appreciation certificate to sponsors to show appreciation for their support. Different performances were also arranged, including a music performance by local music group per se, magic show and kid's dance performance.

On other hand, the 'Our Dream City' primary school design competition concluded after three days of public voting and judging. Precious Blood Primary School , St. Francis of Assisi's Caritas School (Team 2), and Chai Wan Kok Catholic Primary School (Team 1) were crowned as the champion, first runner-up, and second runner-up, respectively. The competition involved teams of primary four to primary six students who, with the guidance and collaboration of engineering mentors, designed and built models of their 'Dream City'. Ten selected models were exhibited at Harbourside Lawn, West Kowloon Cultural District during the three-day Carnival. Today, students delivered presentations, sharing the elements they envisioned for their 'Dream City'. The HKIE hopes that this event will unleash students' creativity, foster teamwork, enhance their interest in urban development and the field of engineering, and promote the importance of sustainable development in society.

The 'Engineer Alliance' competition held its final round today, where five young engineers showcased their professionalism and leadership through individual speeches. After the evaluation by judges and public voting, Ir Eva LEE emerged as the team leader, while Mr Anthony CHAN and Miss Miro CHAN became deputy team leaders.

Starting from 29 February, the HKIE organises Career Fairs at different tertiary institutions, providing information and advice to students interested in joining the engineering field. Additionally, on 9 March (Saturday), the ' Guangdong- Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Tertiary Institution Innovation Project Invitational Competition ' will be held to cultivate talents and promote exchange among engineering departments of higher education institutions in the Greater Bay Area.

Hashtag: #HKIE The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About the HKIE The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers (HKIE) previously The Engineering Society of Hong Kong - was founded in 1947. In 1975, the HKIE was incorporated under the Hong Kong Institution of Engineers Ordinance, Chapter 1105 of the Laws of Hong Kong. Today the HKIE has over 34,000 members, of which around 17,000 are Corporate Members.

The Institution aims to bring together engineers of different disciplines for their common good. The HKIE is committed to upholding the quality of membership, and sets standards for the training and admission of engineers from 22 engineering disciplines. It also has strict rules governing members' conduct and is dedicated to raising the ethical standards of professional engineers in Hong Kong. For more information about the HKIE, please visit





