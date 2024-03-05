B.P. De Silva Announces Gem Extraordinaire

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



Gem Extraordinaire

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 March 2024 - B.P. de Silva, one of Singapore's premier luxury jewellers, is set to host Gem Extraordinaire from 2nd March to 10th March. This exclusive event will offer attendees a unique opportunity to explore an exceptional collection of rare gemstones, alongside event-exclusive styles, and for the first time, access to the brand's archival designs for customisation and reimagination.The event promises an intimate viewing experience of B.P. de Silva's newest rare gemstones, meticulously selected by the brand's expert gem specialists. Attendees will have the chance to discover more of the fifth-generation jeweller's storied history, with selected designs brought back for modern reinterpretation.Clients will also be offered in-depth insights into the brand's extensive customisation services , allowing for the selection of favourite designs to be reimagined in desired gemstone colourways and combinations. From natural gemstone bridal sets to sapphire engagement rings and personal diamond keepsakes, Gem Extraordinaire seeks to cater to a variety of discerning tastes and occasions. Most recently, B.P. de Silva's jewellery was worn by Erika Alexander at the 2024 Golden Globes, and 2024 grammy-award winning artist, Laufey.The Gem Extraordinaire event by B.P. de Silva is scheduled to take place at the B.P. de Silva flagship boutique, located at 14C Dempsey Rd, Singapore. The showcase is open to the public from the 2nd of March through the 10th of March, with daily viewing opportunities from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP in advance to ensure a preferred time slot and a personalised experience.To RSVP and for B.P. de Silva's Gem Extraordinaire, please visitHashtag: #BPdeSilva

About B.P. de Silva

5th Generation Jeweller, and B.Corp certified luxury brand,



B.P. de Silva is one of Asia's most time-honoured labels. Its rich heritage spans over 150 years. Founded by Balage Porolis de Silva in 1872 along High Street, Singapore, the brand would come to be patronised by esteemed families all over the world, including royalty.

Today, the brand continues to be cherished by a discerning clientele through bespoke, custom, and ready-to-wear collections of fine keepsakes and high jewellery. With a commitment to design, craftsmanship, and exquisite quality, B.P. de Silva aims to pass down its best stories and values across generations globally.



