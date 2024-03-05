Ayuso Storms To Time Trial Victory At Tirreno-Adriatico

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)

Young Spaniard continues winning streak in Italy

Juan Ayuso put in a highly impressive performance against the clock today on the opening stage of Tirreno-Adriatico, clinching victory against top competition in the ITT at Lido di Camaiore (10km).

The 21-year-old Spaniard clocked a blistering time of 11:54 at an average pace of 52 on the flat course, beating former World Time Trial Champion Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) by just 1”.

The result puts Ayuso into the general classification lead heading into stage 2, a mostly flat 198km stage from Camaiore to Follonica.

Ayuso :“I think everybody knew Ganna was going to be the big rival to try and beat me. He was there and then in the final until the last second, we still didn't know. It's a very emotional victory, a very special one. I think it gets a good morale and good motivation for the week ahead.

Before I started, I saw the times and the average speed was much less coming back then going due to the headwind. So, I knew I had to save the legs and then when I turned around, I knew I was going to do a good time because I still hadn't gone full gas, and I was already at the same time in the intermediate.

I didn't know in that moment that I could win against the GC guys. I didn't know that I was going to do a good time. Coming back, I just gave my all until the finish.”

Stage & GC Results

1 Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) 11:24

2 Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) +1”

3 Milan (Lidl Trek) +12”