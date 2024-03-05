Cherish Special Moments With Your Loved Ones This Ramadan At Th8 Palm Dubai Beach Resort

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, United Arab Emirates (March 4, 2024)

– This Ramadan, immerse yourself in the spirit of togetherness and celebration at Th8 Palm Dubai Beach Resort, Vignette Collection, nestled on the iconic Palm Jumeirah. A tranquil coastal sanctuary awaits, offering bespoke experiences for cherished moments with family and loved ones.

Indulge in the essence of Ramadan at the distinguished dining destination ENVY where an exquisite daily iftar buffet awaits. Delight in a culinary journey featuring a tantalizing array of gourmet dishes, delectable desserts, and refreshing juices, meticulously curated to elevate your dining experience.

As you savor the flavors of the season, immerse yourself in the soulful melodies of our live oud player, adding a touch of traditional charm to your evening. The ambiance is set for unforgettable moments of joy and reflection.

The iftar experience is priced at AED 199 per person, inclusive of both Arabic and international delicacies. For those seeking an extra touch of indulgence, upgrade to our AED 299 package, which includes shisha at fluid, our picturesque outdoor lounge overlooking the azure waters of the Arabian Gulf.

Th8 Palm Dubai also provides exciting offerings and activities such as

moon gazing ritual where guests can experience celestial wonders at Th8's beach observatory that comes as part of the Vignette Collection brand rituals providing unique moon-inspired retreat, adult and children's yoga, water sports, for a harmonious stay. Guests can also immerse themselves in comfort and unwind in massage in the cabanas at fluid for pure bliss. Kids club offers an indoor/outdoor paradise for young adventurers with indoor games and creative arts, outdoor shaded pool and slides for endless fun and unforgettable family escape.

The resort presents 132 meticulously designed rooms and suites, each a testament to unparalleled opulence and refinement. It is in close proximity to several must-see attractions in Dubai such as Aquaventure Water Park, The Lost Chambers, Sea Lion Point, and Nakheel Mall Centre.





Named after the eighth phase on the moon dial, Th8 Palm Dubai Beach Resort invites guests to the ultimate luxury beach experience with exclusive beach access, immersive infinity pools, spacious

terrace, private cabanas, and personalized services marrying contemporary design with Middle Eastern elegance and drawing inspiration from the Art Deco and fashion of Miami Beach.

For

more details and bookings,

please call 04 525 8896 or email

...