Enjoy A Homestyle Iftar At Zafran

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Zafran at Mirdiff City Centre is serving up a flavourful and wholesome Iftar buffet designed to transport you to a table back home this Ramadan. From the cozy and inviting ambiance to the exemplary service and authentic flavours, the award-winning restaurant has got it just right once again.



Priced at a reasonable AED 119 per adult (AED 69 per child), Zafran's Iftar buffet is designed to satisfy and nourish but not overwhelm. Guests can break their fast with fruits and dates available on each table followed by a signature Ramadan-drink. A selection of fresh salads such as Tabbouleh, Fattoush, Nicoise Salad and Rocca with Pine Nuts will be served up daily along with a light soup option such as Lentil, Cream of Vegetable, Tomato and Coriander and Chicken and Mushroom.

Diners can then look forward to continuing their meal with succulent kebabs and savoury starters as well as Zafran's signature main courses and accompaniments including perennial favourites like Butter Chicken, Bhuna Gosht, Dal Zafran, Chicken Biryani, Methi Malai Jhinge and Paneer Butter Masala.

Assorted breads, papads, condiments and rice will also be served up.

The sweet corner of the buffer includes Indian desserts such as Gulab jamun, Rasmalai, Rice Kheer and assorted Indian mithai.

The Ramadan menu will be available throughout the Holy Month at Zafran Indian Bistro in Mirdif City Centre from Iftar to 10 pm . To make a reservation please call: 056 188 4739 (Mirdif City Centre). For added convenience Zafran offers a take-out and delivery service as well and is on Deliveroo, Talabat and Zomato.

