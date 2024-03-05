Whatsapp Reveals Beta Third-Party Chat Management Feature

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: Instant messaging platform 'WhatsApp' revealed a beta version of the 'Manage Third-Party Chats' feature, enabling users to disable the entire chat interoperability service.

According to the platform, this version is in line with the European Commission's landmark Digital Markets Act (DMA) which confirms user control over data sharing and communication preferences.

This option allows users not interested in cross-platform messaging to opt out, as the feature provides control over external applications that can interact with WhatsApp, enhancing the user's autonomy and enabling him to organize the communication experience.

Users can also choose integration with only trusted messaging services, customizing the level of interconnection, and unwanted communication from unfamiliar platforms can be avoided while maintaining communication with the required services.

WhatsApp imposes restrictions on disruption of the service, as external conversations move to reading-only mode, which means that users cannot send or receive new messages within such conversations, although these chats remain available within the platform and can be deleted at the user's discretion, and group chats will not be available in this mode, and the same applies to visual and audio calls as well.

WhatsApp is also actively testing new features in recent pilot releases, and one test feature includes the introduction of a confidential code for closed WhatsApp conversations, with the aim of improving privacy and security.