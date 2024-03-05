Empowering Women: Successful Debut Of 'Meet The Iron Dames' Event In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The inaugural 'Meet the Iron Dames' event unfolded last Wednesday alongside the launch of the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) and Longines Global Champions League (GCL) seasons, featuring the participation of the Iron Dames renowned all-female crew and the debut of the "Cannes Stars powered by Iron Dames" equestrian team.

In partnership with Qatar Creates, the year-round cultural movement and a platform for arts and culture in Qatar, the event showcased an inspiring convergence of female leadership and empowerment.

Three panel discussions spotlighted the mission and strong development of the Iron Dames project and the admirable journey of esteemed Qatari women who have also shattered stereotypes and excelled in their respective fields.

Hosted at the prestigious Qatar Olympic and Sport Museum, the event drew considerable attention and acclaim, with 200 attendees, including leaders in local companies, athletes from Al Shaqab and Go Karting Academy and student from various universities and schools in Qatar.

This momentous occasion brought together an array of influential figures, including Iron Dames founder Deborah Mayer, Longines Global Champions League President Jan Tops, FIA WEC representative Rachel Cavers, Iron Dames drivers Sarah Bovy, Rahel Frey, Michelle Gatting and Doriane Pin, Iron Lynx Team Principal Andrea Piccini, three-time Olympian rider Edwina Tops and esteemed local figures such as Amro Al Hamad, Qatar Motor & Motorcycle Federation and Lusail International Circuit CEO, Mariam Farid, Nada Mohammed Wafa Arakji and Asma Bint Yaser.

The engaging discussions provided a platform for examining the burgeoning and increasingly impactful role of women in mixed environments within the sports realm, particularly thanks to initiatives such as Iron Dames, and further underscored the progress being made in the Middle East.

Participants engaged in constructive dialogue, offering insights and perspectives that underscored the importance of diversity and inclusion in driving innovation and progress.

Building upon the overwhelming reception and inspiration generated by the event, 'Meet the Iron Dames' will be replicated to other regions across the globe, further amplifying the voices of women and fostering greater awareness and opportunities for women in sports.

About the Iron Dames:

Founded in 2018 by Deborah Mayer, the Iron Dames is a groundbreaking project committed to promoting and supporting women in sports where they compete in equal terms with men.

The project has been launched and rapidly developed in motor sport.

The Iron Dames, as an all female line-up, achieved historic victories and breakthroughs at the pinnacle of world endurance racing, including becoming the first all-female team to win a race in the FIA World Endurance Championship and the first to finish second in the championship.

In other racing categories, a new generation of pink drivers is also on the rise aiming to reach the highest level.

From 2023, the project extends to Equestrian sport with an elite women's show jumping team with the ambition to compete in the most prestigious FEI championships, including Longines Global Champions Tour and Global Championships League.

“Women driven by dreams”: the Iron Dames motto applies to all passionate women who aspire to break down barriers and go beyond their limits.