Spectators' Guide For Lusail Speed Fest 2024: Motogp Qatar Airways Grand Prix Of Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Lusail: Lusail Speed Fest's second race weekend extravaganza - which incorporates the MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar - is set to take place from 8 to 10 March. Lusail International Circuit (LIC) has proudly played host to MotoGP races since 2004.

As teams get ready to take part in the highest class of motorcycle road racing, LIC has shared an essential guide for fans to ensure a smooth and memorable experience.

Please be aware that information and timings are subject to change, so it's advisable to stay updated by and checking the LIC social media channels for real-time updates.

The MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar timetable covers the full weekend track schedule, including details of all practice and qualifying sessions, support races, and special events.

The venue gate opening times are as follows:

- Friday 8 March - gates open at 12 and close at 10

- Saturday 9 March - gates open at 11am and close at 9.30pm.

- Sunday 10 March - gates open at 1.30pm and close at 9pm.

Arriving at the Lusail International Circuit

Metro: The public transportation system has been thoughtfully designed to ensure that attendees reach their destination with ease. A free shuttle bus service will be conveniently located at Lusail QNB Shelter Two which is on the West side of Lusail Metro station.

Shuttles will run as follows:

- Friday 8 March: 2pm – 9pm

- Saturday 9 March: 11am – 8pm

- Sunday 10 March: 1pm – 9pm

The expected travel time in the shuttle is about 20 minutes.

Personal vehicle: If you are planning to arrive at the circuit with your own vehicle, please be mindful of the following:

- Free parking spaces are available but ticket holders are encouraged to make use of public transport and to car-pool as much as possible.

- Plan to arrive early as traffic congestion is expected on the roads surrounding the circuit and in the parking areas.

- Access to Lusail Circuit will be allowed from Al Khor Coastal Road.

- Exit 32 and follow the Spectators sign to reach a designated parking area.

- To conveniently reach the parking area, download the LIC APP and follow the spectator parking directions. Go to the maps tab, choose your ticket category and follow the parking directions.

- For spectators requiring accessibility support, designated parking spaces will be available in compliance with the disability parking permit.

Taxi: Karwa taxis will be available at designated drop off and pick up points near the venue entry gates until venue gates close and after this time taxis can be requested via Karwa Taxi Application.

A guide to the venue

Security and ticket check

Attendees are required to undergo thorough inspection before entering the circuit. All fans are requested to comply with the officers as they are responsible for ensuring everyone's safety and security:

- Please refer to the list of prohibited and restricted items before planning your arrival to the circuit to avoid having your items confiscated.

- Get your tickets ready! Make sure your mobile phone is fully charged and your cellular data sufficient as you will need to display your ticket clearly with the QR code at the venue gates.

- Ensure your ticket gets scanned out every time you leave the venue security perimeter, otherwise your re-entry will be denied.

- Do not purchase tickets through unauthorized secondary market resellers as they don't have official tickets for sale, and you won't be admitted to the event.

What else is going on during race weekend?

The nail-biting 2024 MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar is the only race in the MotoGP calendar to take place at night and this year it will be held under LIC's stunning floodlights.

Having wowed fans last November, the action-packed 'Sprint Race Saturday' will also make a welcome return this year ensuring an unforgettable weekend filled with thrilling high-speed action and entertainment for all.

Additionally, the 2024 MotoGPTM Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar will also be supported by the first round of the Qatar Superstock 600 Championship during the race weekend.

- Friday 8 March: Fans can revel in watching riders take to the track on practice day or simply enjoy an action-packed day out with friends and family.

- Saturday 9 March: As riders vie to qualify for Sunday's main race, spectators will also be able to enjoy MotoGP's famed 'Sprint Race Saturday'. Riders will go head-to-head in this exhilarating addition to the program, which runs half the distance of the main Grand Prix area but promises double the drama. With only the top nine riders scoring those all-important points, it's not one for the faint-hearted!

- Hero Walk: First 400 fans to enter the venue will have an opportunity to meet their favorite Moto2 & Moto3 riders and take photos with them from 3:10 pm - 3:40 pm

- Sunday 10 March: The first 400 spectators to enter the venue on Sunday will have access to the MotoGP Hero Walk (4 pm - 4:40 pm) giving fans the chance to see their favorite MotoGP icons in the flesh!

Fans can watch in awe all afternoon, and long into the night, as the MotoGP reaches its nail-biting climax. Riders will pave their way to victory under the iconic floodlights of Lusail International Circuit before a stunning fireworks display will bring events to an electrifying close.

Fanzone activations

All spectators can access and enjoy a huge range of activities in the Fanzone at the MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar. There will be teams on the ground to help guide fans seamlessly around the designated areas.

The Fan Zone promises to offer entertaining activities and games, suitable for families and children including a cultural corner, kids craft, racing simulator, play station 5 gaming, VR motorbike simulators, MotoGP arcade, VR laser tag, photo booths, face painting and many more activities and beverage vendors will also provide a wide variety of international and local flavors.

For additional information and details regarding Lusail Speed Fest please visit the official website.