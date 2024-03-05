Kuwait Customs Destroys Seized Sorcery And Magic Items

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Kuwait General Administration of Customs announced on Monday the destruction of a quantity of sorcery and magic materials confiscated at customs ports.

"The committee formed for the destruction of sorcery and magic materials, comprising members from the Customs Investigation and Search Administration and the General Department of Criminal Investigation at the Ministry of Interior, has destroyed a number of sorcery, magic materials, and talismans. A report documenting the destroyed quantities was prepared," stated Kuwaiti Customs in an official statement.

According to Kuwait Customs, the committee for the destruction of sorcery and magic materials was established in 2017, following a request from the Search and Investigation Administration in the General Administration of Customs, due to the large quantities of such materials seized at all customs ports.