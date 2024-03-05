QSFA Announces Registration For Al Thumama Ramadan Football Championship

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

DOHA, Qatar: The Qatar Sports for All Federation (QSFA) has opened registration for the upcoming 'Al Thumama Ramadan Football Championship,' set to be held at Al-Thumama Fareej Playground.

Scheduled to start on March 11, 2024, the event invites young football enthusiasts aged 10 to 14 to showcase their skills and compete in a spirited environment.

Teams interested in participating must register through the QSFA application, adhering to the competition's specific terms and conditions.



The competition's terms and conditions are as follows:

If the match ends in a tie, no additional time is played, and the penalty shootout rule is applied to break the tie.

The number of players is a maximum of 12 players, with no fewer than 9 players (at least two Qataris) on the team list.

The number of starting players is 9 on the field (8 players and a goalkeeper), one of whom must be Qatari throughout the match. The match does not start with fewer than 7 players on the field.

Each team is allowed to participate with a maximum of two players who are 14 years old, and the rest of the players must be younger.

Only one player registered in the Qatar Football Association lists is allowed to be registered per team.

A player is not allowed to register with more than one team.

The team is fully responsible for the health condition of the players.

The duration of the match is 30 minutes, played in two equal halves of 15 minutes each, with a 5-minute rest time between them.

Substitutes may be used at any time during the match.

The team with fewer than 5 players before the start of the match loses 3-0.

The team that is 10 minutes late to the start of the match loses 3-0.

In the event of a repeated delay from the same team, the team is considered outside the tournament, and the guarantee amount is not refunded.

Commitment to the uniform, with numbers clearly marked on the back, and the need to wear shin guards.

If any player exhibits disgraceful behavior, the organizing committee may remove the player or team from the tournament.

Any team has the right to protest within five minutes after the end of the match.

Each team pays QR500 to guarantee a refundable participation after the end of the tournament if the team does not withdraw or be disqualified. The tournament system is knockout or groups, to be determined later.