Amir Expresses Pride In Honoring Outstanding Students With Education Excellence Award

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani expressed his pride in honoring a group of outstanding students with the Education Excellence Award.
In a post on his official account on the social media platform X, HH the Amir expressed his pride in honoring this group of outstanding students with the Education Excellence Award, wishing them the highest levels of acquiring knowledge and success in serving their community and the nation.
MENAFN05032024000063011010ID1107934842
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.