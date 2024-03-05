Amir Expresses Pride In Honoring Outstanding Students With Education Excellence Award

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani expressed his pride in honoring a group of outstanding students with the Education Excellence Award.

In a post on his official account on the social media platform X, HH the Amir expressed his pride in honoring this group of outstanding students with the Education Excellence Award, wishing them the highest levels of acquiring knowledge and success in serving their community and the nation.