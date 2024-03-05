Hamad International Airport Launches Dedicated Screening Lanes For Families With Children

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad International Airport (DOH) has announced the introduction of dedicated screening lanes for families with younger children transferring through the airport. The dedicated family lanes will reduce wait times at security checkpoints and provide staff assistance to aide families with their personal belongings. This initiative reflects the airport's commitment to minimising stress and wait times, underscoring its dedication to providing a seamless and efficient travel experience for all passengers.

To further enhance this experience and ensure it is tailored to meet travellers' needs, Hamad International Airport will gather feedback and suggestions for improvement from passengers utilising these dedicated lanes. Following a successful testing phase in the transfer screening area, it will be expanded to other security check points, ensuring families enjoy a smooth journey throughout the airport.



Embassy to honour domestic workers, long-term Indian residents in Qatar

70 tonnes of truffles sold at Souq Waqif Truffle Exhibition and Auction 2024 First edition of Lego show to be held in Qatar during Eid

Read Also

Hamad International Airport continues to set new standards in modern air travel, prioritising passenger experience and safety at every step. Over the years, Hamad International Airport has significantly reduced passenger wait times at security checkpoints to industry leading levels, ensuring well over 95% of passengers wait for less than five minutes to go through the security process, whilst at the same time enhancing the airport's security levels. Passengers transferring through the airport can conveniently keep their electronic devices and liquid containers in their hand luggage at checkpoints, streamlining the security process, and resulting in overwhelmingly positive customer feedback, with a 97.2% passenger satisfaction rate.

Renowned for its family-friendly amenities, Hamad International Airport offers a range of facilities tailored to accommodate travellers with children. From baby changing rooms to family toilets designed to accommodate children, the airport prioritises convenience, privacy and comfort for families. Young travellers can enjoy play areas, while those seeking relaxation can retreat to one of the 17 quiet rooms featuring comfortable recliner seats and subdued lighting.