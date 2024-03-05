Number Of Children Died Of Malnutrition In Gaza Rises To 16

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The number of Palestinian children who died due to malnutrition and lack of treatment in Gaza Strip rose to 16, Palestinian medical sources said Monday.

One more child has died in Abu Youssef Al-Najjar Hospital in Rafah, the sources said, according to Palestinian news agency (WAFA).

On Sunday, Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip announced that 15 children had died as a result of malnutrition and dehydration, and there were six more children in intensive care.

Gaza Strip, which has been subjected to an ongoing brutal Israeli aggression since Oct. 7, has been caught in extremely difficult humanitarian conditions, amounting to famine.

The Israeli authorities continue to prevent the arrival of humanitarian aid into the Strip, especially to the northern regions. Meanwhile, the aid reaching the southern areas is not sufficient to meet the needs of civilians, especially in Rafah has become the last refuge for more than 1.3 million displaced Palestinians.

In addition to preventing the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza Strip, the Israeli occupation forces have been deliberately targeting civilians awaiting humanitarian aid. In the past 72 hours, the occupation targeted Palestinians waiting for aid four times, killing and wounding hundreds.

On Sunday, the occupation forces opened fire at Palestinians awaiting aid trucks loaded with flour, leaving dozens killed and injured. Earlier in the day, the occupation aircraft bombed a small truck carrying humanitarian aid in Deir Al-Balah, killing eight citizens and wounding others.