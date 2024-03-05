Qatar-Nigeria Business Forum Seeks To Enhance Cooperation In Commerce, Investment And Industry Sectors

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: President of Federal Republic of Nigeria, H E Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the Minister of Commerce and Industry H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani, have inaugurated the Qatar-Nigeria Business Forum held in Doha in aim of highlighting the investment opportunities in the two countries and discussing enhancement of cooperation and economic partnerships, in presence of a number of their excellencies Nigerian ministers, chambers of commerce representatives, businessmen associations, investors, and representatives of Qatar and Nigeria's mega companies specialized in various sectors.

Minister of Commerce and Industry emphasised in his opening speech that the Nigerian president's participation in the forum reflects the extraordinary relationship between the two countries, and the efforts to enhance it across all sectors, which embodies the joint vision of the two countries' leaderships that aims to reinforce current strategic cooperation, improve economic relationships, and boost mutual investments.

He also pointed that this forum represents a crucial platform to discuss various economic affairs of mutual interest, explore investment opportunities in both countries in aim of developing and diversifying partnerships, and create more business opportunities in both countries.

He expressed his joy to look forward for the pivotal role the Qatari and Nigerian private sectors will play in contributing to the development of mutual relationships between the two countries, and the exploit of the opportunities and potentials of both countries, calling Nigerian investors and companies to benefit from the excellent investment and economic environment that Qatar is providing for foreign investments.

He pointed that Qatar looks forward for cooperating with Nigeria in various sectors like oil and gas, logistic services, food, agriculture, SMEs, and other sectors in aim to achieve mutual ambitions.

As part of the forum's agenda, Qatar and Nigeria's business environment features were highlighted, cooperation across sectors was discussed, as well as holding bilateral meetings between Qatar's private sector representatives and several Nigerian producing and exporting companies in aim to explore cooperation opportunities, exchange expertise, and build new investment partnerships in sectors of mutual interest.