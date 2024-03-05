Qatar Organises 39Th Gulf Common Market Committee Meeting

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar, represented by the Ministry of Finance, hosted the 39th meeting of the Gulf common market committee, which lasted for two days.

The meeting was attended by the member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and it addressed several important topics related to the Gulf common market.

The agenda of the meeting included various important topics concerning the Gulf common market, including a working paper on the concept of economic nationality, follow-up on the decisions of the Financial and Economic Cooperation Committee, digital transformation strategies, governance regulations, and several other relevant issues.

During the meeting, members emphasized the importance of translating these efforts into action and continuing to work and coordinate among the GCC countries to enhance the progress of the joint Gulf economic work, meeting the interests, aspirations, and hopes of the leaders and peoples of the GCC countries.

The significance of this meeting lies in monitoring the issues of the Gulf common market and discussing the best ways to address the challenges facing its completion requirements and support mechanisms.

It is worth noting that the launch of the Gulf common market was announced in Doha in 2008, to achieve an inherent principle of achieving economic unity, which is to treat natural and legal citizens of the GCC states in any of the member states as citizens without distinction or discrimination in all economic fields.