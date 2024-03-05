Qatar, Nigeria Discuss Trade, Investment Bilateral Ties

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Minister of Finance H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari met with Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy for Nigeria H E Adebayo Olawale Edun, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Finance during his current visit to the country. The meeting focused on bilateral relations between the two countries in the economic, trade and investment fields and means to enhance them, in addition to discussing aspects of joint cooperation.
