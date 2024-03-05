Sheikh Abdulla Bin Fahad Bin Jassim Bin Jaber Al Thani Appointed As GWC Managing Director

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Gulf Warehousing Company (GWC) – one of the fastest-growing logistics businesses in the MENA region ­– appointed Sheikh Abdulla bin Fahad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani as its Managing Director and Board Member. This appointment reaffirms the company's pursuit of growth within the State of Qatar and beyond.

As a company deeply rooted in Qatar's economic landscape, GWC is playing a pivotal role in achieving the nation's ambitions of becoming a global hub for logistics services and enhancing its appeal as a centre for global investment and business.

Sheikh Mohammad bin Hamad bin Jassim Al Thani, Chairman, GWC, stated:“Sheikh Abdulla brings a wealth of leadership, experience, and vision as we seek to capitalize on new opportunities and overcome challenges, while pursuing our strategic objectives of growth, innovation, and sustainability.”

“With steadfast support from Qatar's visionary leadership, esteemed stakeholders and shareholders, and the invaluable trust of our clients, GWC is poised to continue driving the progress in the logistics sector, while actively fostering growth and advancement in Qatar and across the region,” added Sheikh Mohammad.

GWC's strategic initiatives are closely aligned with Qatar's Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030, particularly in meeting the requirements of economic diversification clusters for logistics and shipping services. Through these efforts, GWC significantly contributes to enhancing Qatar's position as a global focal point for shipping, transportation, and logistics services, thereby working towards the country's objective of achieving a top 15 ranking in the worldwide Logistics Performance Index.

Sheikh Abdulla bin Fahad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, Managing Director, GWC, stated:“Throughout 20 years of industry leadership, the GWC team has proven that commitment and diligence are the cornerstones of logistics excellence. Together, we will continue to innovate, expand, and contribute to the growth of Qatar's economy in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030.”

Sheikh Abdulla bin Fahad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani has been a member of the GWC Board of Directors since 2008. He previously worked with Qatar Petrochemical Company (QAPCO), Muntajat (Qatar Chemical and Petrochemical Marketing and Distribution Company QPJSC), and Qatar Steel. His appointment marks a new chapter in GWC's growth, where he will lead the company in further solidifying its powerful position within Qatar, across the GCC, and globally.