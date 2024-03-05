Bein Fosters Next Generation Of Media Industry Leaders

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: beIN Media Group (beIN), the leading global sports, entertainment and media group kicked off its 2024 series of student visits to its headquarters in Doha as part of the group's beIN Academy initiative, which aims to inspire and develop future generations of young media talent across Qatar.

The visits are aimed at students from grade 12 to those in their second year of university interested in broadcasting or majoring in media, communications and journalism.

beIN offers the students a unique opportunity to learn about a career in media and broadcasting during the one-day visit.

The students are given a guided tour of the vast, ultramodern studios and facilities as well as the chance to meet and learn from some of beIN's world-class presenters and pundits.

Seventeen students from Tariq Bin Ziad Independent Secondary School for Boys were welcomed by Abdulaziz Al Sulaiti and Haytham Farouk, beIN's analysts,and had the opportunity to get a behind the scenes look at beIN's award winning sports coverage in action.

“As one of the world's leading media groups, beIN recognises the importance of inspiring the next generation of aspiring media professionals and growing the media industry in Qatar and beyond,” said Tareq Darwish Zainal, Chief Financial & Human Resources Officer, beIN MEDIA GROUP.

“By hosting students from Qatari schools and universities, we hope to not only educate, but give back to the community as part of our corporate social responsibility.”

The beIN Academy is an educational programme under beIN's corporate responsibility designed to provide students with the insights, skills, and tools to thrive within the national – and international – media industry.