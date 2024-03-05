Yanguas, Garrido Clear First Hurdle As Ooredoo Qatar Major Kicks Off

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Premier Padel Ooredoo Qatar Major returned to Doha, marking the beginning of an exciting week of world-class action at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex yesterday.

The first of the four high-profile padel tournaments of the season, Ooredoo Qatar Major is held under the auspices of the Qatar Tennis, Squash and Badminton Federation (QTSBF) as Qatar hosts 128 of the world's elite players, evenly split between men and women who will battle it out on six specially prepared courts.

The inclusion of both male and female competitions in Doha for the first time adds a new layer of excitement and highlights the growing popularity of padel worldwide. With the main round matches starting yesterday, QTSBF President Nasser bin Ghanim Al Khelaifi (pictured) emphasised the tournament's role in enhancing padel's global stature and its contribution to sports development in Qatar, noting that the tournament is poised to leave an indelible mark on the sport's landscape.

“I am pleased to welcome all the players to the Premier Padel Ooredoo Qatar Major 2024, which witnesses the participation of the best male and female padel players in the world,” Al Khelaifi told Qatar News Agency.

He added that this edition, which witnesses women's competitions alongside men's competitions for the first time in Doha, will have a special impact on the hearts of all its followers. Al Khelaifi also highlighted the importance of this year's tournament, expressing his anticipation for high-level performances that will captivate fans over the next six days.

“Over the next six days, we will all enjoy the highest levels of this sport and its most beautiful skills,” said Al Khelaifi.

The tournament's opening day was highlighted by exhilarating matches, including notable victories by the Spanish duo Miguel Yanguas and Javier Garrido, No. 10 seeds, who triumphed over Luis Gonzalez and Antonio Luque 6-3, 6-2, and Arnau Ayats and Francisco Guerrero who secured their spot in the next round after defeating Ivan Ramirez and Pablo Garcia Rodrigo 6-3, 6-4.

Meanwhile, Daniel Wandahl and Jose Solano Marmolejo defeated Mario Ortega and Ignacio Piotto Albornoz 6-3, 7-5 to set up an exhilarating clash against the top seeds and World No.1 Alejandro Galan and Juan Lebron, who yesterday clinched their first title of the season at the Riyadh Season Premier Padel P1.