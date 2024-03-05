World Aquatics Masters Championships End With Final Message Of Unity In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The World Aquatics Masters Championships – Doha 2024 drew to a close as the last of the medal events were completed following 10 days of inspiring action across five aquatic sports in Doha.

Yesterday's proceedings brought an end to more than a month of exciting aquatics action, with the Masters Championships following on from the World Aquatics Championships. Both events were held in the Middle East for the first time.

The World Aquatics Masters Championships saw more than 2,500 athletes aged 25 and above compete in swimming, artistic swimming, open water swimming, diving and water polo as the all-encompassing nature of sport was showcased to the world in Doha.

Clubs from 85 different countries were represented with more than 41 Championship and 19 world records broken, more than any previous Masters Championships. Director General of the Doha 2024 Local Organising Committee, Khaleel Al Jaber, praised the athletes for their contributions and emphasised the importance of individuals of all ages continuing to participate in sport.

Khaleel Al Jaber said:“Over the past 10 days, the Masters competitors have inspired us with their performances and united in peaceful competition. In addition to the high standard of competition across all age groups, we have been reminded of the inclusivity of aquatic sports.

“As a country, we remain steadfast in our belief that sport has a special and unique role to play in society. Sport brings great health benefits to all participants and helps drive social cohesion. Throughout the Masters Championships, and the World Aquatics Masters Championships, that powerful message has been portrayed to the world. It has been an honour for Qatar to host both of these prestigious events.”

Chair of the World Aquatics Masters Technical Committee, Ms Nadine Day, said:“As the curtains fall on the World Aquatics Masters Championships - Doha 2024, we extend our deepest gratitude to the Organising Committee for their unwavering support and dedication in orchestrating this remarkable event. Aspire Zone's theme is inspiring others, this event achieved that.

“As we bid farewell to Doha, we carry with us the memories of this event and the friendships we made. Thank you, Doha, for hosting a truly unforgettable competition in these world class venues. Your contributions have been invaluable, and we bid a fond farewell to this remarkable chapter of our journey.”