Qatar Motorsports Academy's Al Yafei Maintains Winning Form At Rotax Max Challenge In UAE

The Qatar Motorsports Academy (QMA) driver Faesal Al Yafei excelled once again in the Rotax Max Challenge kart racing series, this time securing top spots in the DD2 Masters Category in both the 7.1 and 7.2 rounds which took place at Al Ain Raceway in the United Arab Emirates.

This latest win follows Al Yafei's success at previous rounds of the highly competitive series, particularly a commanding win at Round 6.2 at the Yas Marina Circuit last month, as well as winning the Abu Dhabi Trophy Sports Council Challenge.

The QMA team, which also includes Saif Al Obaidli, Bader Al Sulaiti, Taha Hassiba, Tamim Hassiba, and Ahmed Jawed, will now head to Bahrain International Karting Circuit, where they will take part in the Bahrain Rotax Max Challenge final round on March 8.