Qatar Hosts Laliga Extra Time To Discuss Future Of Sports Industry

Doha, Qatar: LALIGA, a global leader in the sports industry and pioneer of the biggest football ecosystem in the world, held yesterday LaLiga Extra Time in Doha, an event designed with the objective of sharing the knowledge and best practices of sport and entertainment industry experts at a regional level.

LaLiga has been organising such events under the LaLiga Extra Time umbrella concept all over the world for a number of years now, with the aim of reaching new markets and gaining a better understanding of how the sports industry operates as well as of the main industry players in different parts of the world.

Luis Aguilar Martin, Delegate of LaLiga in Qatar, said:“LaLiga Extra Time is a way of connecting, interacting with and learning from other professionals in the sports industry and beyond. LaLiga kicked-off its international expansion some years ago and is constantly looking to broaden its horizons through events such as these in which we can share experiences, opinions and best practices.”

The event covered issues that extend beyond the pitch, such as broadcast innovations, sponsorships and partnerships as a strategic long-term source of income, and fan interaction through digital ecosystems.

LaLiga has developed into a global leader in all these areas, thanks to its centralized audiovisual rights system and camara and graphic innovations; a pioneering approach to and new way of understanding sponsorships and partnerships; its strong backing of clubs through the LaLiga Impulso (Boost LaLiga) project; and its exponential digital growth which saw it become the first of Europe's major leagues to reach 200 million followers on social media this summer.